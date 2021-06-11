SLED: Florence County nurse allegedly punched victim, shoved their head into wall

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County nurse was charged Thursday with abuse of a vulnerable adult after she allegedly hit the victim in the face multiple times and shoved their head into a wall, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Jo Ann James Graves, 63, was arrested and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and third-degree assault and battery.

At the time of the incident on May 2, Graves was working as a Licensed Practical Nurse at the Pee Dee Regional Center, according to warrants released by SLED. The Pee Dee Regional Center requested the investigation.

She’s accused of hitting the victim in the face, head, and arm multiple times, as well as shoving their head into a wall and against a table multiple times, according to the warrants.

She was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $11,090.50 bond, according to booking records.