SLED: Florence man attempted to help inmates escape from prison

Waiters

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW/WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a Florence man they say attempted to help inmates escape from prison.

Dallas Waiters, Jr., 23, was arrested and charged with criminal conspiracy after he exchanged text messages with an inmate on Dec. 27, prior to an escape attempt, according to authorities.

The inmate Waiters allegedly texted was identified as 30-year-old Johnny Nickolas Gregg, Jr., who is also from Florence.

According to the SLED Investigation and Waiters’ recent arrest warrant, Waiters was texting directly with Gregg via cellular phone in a conspiracy to break Gregg and other inmates out of the McCormick Correctional Institute prior to the attempted escape.

Gregg

Gregg was currently serving a 25-year sentence at MCI following a drug trafficking conviction after his arrest on multiple drug distribution charges in Florence in 2017. The charges covered possession and manufacturing of illegal drugs and a weapons charge, as well as distribution of crack cocaine.

Waiters was booked at the McCormick County Detention Center awaiting trial.

According to a spokesperson for South Carolina Department of Corrections, Gregg has yet to be charged with additional criminal charges. The incident remains under investigation and the names of other inmates are not being released at this time.