SLED investigates officer-involved shooting in Florence this morning

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – State authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Florence, which happened late Friday morning.

Neither the suspect nor the officer was hurt, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. The shooting happened on the 1100 block of Waxwing Drive during the

execution of search and arrest warrants.

The warrants are related to a recent shooting in the area along with reported drug activity, according to SLED.









The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating, according to Lt. Brandt. SLED conducts law enforcement officer-involved shooting investigations at the request of

the agency involved in the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation and further information will be disclosed by SLED. The incident is the 19th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020 and the second this year involving the Florence Police Department.

