SLED investigates officer-involved shooting in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — SLED said Monday it is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Marion County.

According to SLED, the officer-involved shooting happened Sunday morning. SLED said deputies were attempting a traffic stop in which the suspect was speeding and trying to evade law enforcement.

A shot was fired during an exchange between the suspect and deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, according to SLED. No one was shot and the suspect was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

SLED investigates all officer-involved shootings as standard protocol. No other information was provided about the incident.

This officer-involved shooting was the 40th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020, and the first one this year involving the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

