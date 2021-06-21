SLED investigates officer-involved shooting in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday in Marlboro County.
A deputy with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office fired his gun after seeing two suspects shooting into an occupied vehicle at a club on Highway 15 in McColl, according to SLED. One of the suspects was hit and has non-life-threatening injuries. The second suspect ran away. No other injuries were reported.
The incident remains under investigation and no other information is available.
This is the 20th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2021, according to SLED. In 2020, there were 49, none of which involved the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.
Fatal shootings are marked in red. Non-fatal shootings are marked in blue. Click on a marker for more details about a shooting. Some markers are extremely close together and have to be zoomed to see. The map is updated daily with the most recent information.