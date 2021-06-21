SLED investigates officer-involved shooting in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday in Marlboro County.

A deputy with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office fired his gun after seeing two suspects shooting into an occupied vehicle at a club on Highway 15 in McColl, according to SLED. One of the suspects was hit and has non-life-threatening injuries. The second suspect ran away. No other injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation and no other information is available.

This is the 20th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2021, according to SLED. In 2020, there were 49, none of which involved the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.