SLED investigating a shooting in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) — Darlington County Sheriff’s Patrol Deputies responded to a shooting in the Centerville Community Sunday afternoon.

Deputies responded at 5:40 p.m. near the 2200 block of N. Center Road.

Robert Kilgo with the Darlington Sheriff’s department said one person was injured in the shooting and transported to an area hospital.

Sheriff Tony Chavis requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to handle the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation. Count on News13 for updates.

