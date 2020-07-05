SLED investigates deadly shooting in Dillon County

DILLON CO, SC (WBTW) — SLED is working with Dillon Police to investigate a shooting that resulted in the death of an individual on Saturday night, according to SLED.
SLED has no other information available at this time.
