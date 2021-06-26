Someone posing as deputy in phone scam seeking money for arrest warrants, Florence County Sheriff’s Office says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities say someone has been posing as a Florence County sheriff’s deputy and calling residents to try to get them to pay money to avoid being served with an arrest warrant.

“On occasion, the caller has left a voice message to call a number, which when answered indicates that they have reached the civil or other division of the sheriff’s office,” Major Michael Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said. “The citizen is told all he or she has to do to avoid the embarrassment and inconvenience of having the warrant served is to provide payment of several hundred dollars by way of a credit card or gift card. It all sounds pretty official, but it is a scam,”

Nunn said the sheriff’s office will never call anyone about an outstanding arrest warrant. In addition, the sheriff’s office is not a collection agency for the court, he said. Nunn added that the scammers have even used the names of real deputies in their scheme.

“We will never ask you for money to avoid an arrest warrant,” he said. “The scammers are pretty good at sounding and presenting like they are local.”

Anyone who receives a call asking for payment for a warrant should simply hang up the phone, Nunn said.