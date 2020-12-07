Son of law enforcement officer released from jail on bond after Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The son of a law enforcement officer accused of shooting someone in the back in August has been released from jail on bond, according to W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center booking records.

Jordan Andrew Hudson was released Saturday on a $200,000 bond, according to booking records.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was asked to take over the investigation because the suspect is the son of a law enforcement officer with another agency. News13 asked numerous times about which agency and officials would not confirm.

The shooting happened in August in the 2200 block of North Center Road.