South Florence High School was on lockdown as a precaution due to nearby investigation

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – According to Florence County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Glen Kirby, South Florence High School had been placed on lockdown as a precaution as deputies are investigating an incident nearby.

Kirby tells us that the incident is on S Bruins Lane and involves a barricaded person. That person lit the house on fire before being placed in custody, according to Kirby. At one point the person had a hostage in the home and shots were fired inside the home. The SWAT team was called in to assist.

Florence County Sheriff Billy Barnes says that there is no danger to the school.