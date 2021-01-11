Special Operations team arrests 2 in Darlington County drug raid

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Special Operations team arrested two people Monday in a drug raid in Darlington County, according to Darlington County Sheriff’s James Hudson, Jr.
Drugs, guns, cars, and money were all seized during the raid, Hudson said.
Names of the suspects arrested and the charges they face will be released at a later time, Hudson said.
