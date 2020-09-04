State seeks death penalty against man accused of gunning down Timmonsville family inside their home in 2018

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Twelfth Judicial Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements said he is seeking the death penalty against a man accused of gunning down a Timmonsville family inside their home.

Antwain Lashawn Adams, 35, of Bishopville, is charged with three counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

On Friday, Clements confirmed me will seek the death penalty.

Inside the home on Chaney Grove Road on May 31, 2018, five people were shot, including a 14, 11, and 4-year-old child. Three victims died inside the home and two were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said 39-year-old Cheresse Lutricia Jackson and her two daughters, ages 14 and 11, were killed. Because of their age, the daughters’ names are not being released.

Jackson’s husband and 4-year-old daughter were also shot but survived the ambush.

Adams entered the victims’ home with a gun “and with the intent to kill,” according to Florence County Sheriff’s Office Major Mike Nunn. Officials say Adams knew the family, but did not give a specific relationship or motive for the shooting.

At his first court appearance, Adams was silent as the judge spoke.

The only person to speak, other than the judge, was Jackson’s mother. Who, after losing her daughter and two granddaughters just 24-hours-ago, said she’s willing to forgive.

“I forgive him, because I want to see Jesus,” Jackson’s mother said in court.