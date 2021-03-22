State suspends certificate for former Florence Schools 5 teacher accused of child neglect

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina State Board of Education has suspended the teaching certificate of a former Pee Dee teacher accused of child neglect.

“The SCDE has reason to believe that, due to the serious nature of these allegations of misconduct, Ms. Marsh may pose a threat to the health, safety, and welfare of students, who may be under her instruction and that emergency action is required,” disciplinary documents read.

Mary Costa Marsh, of Johnsonville, has been charged with two counts of child neglect. A teacher for Florence School District Five, she was on administrative leave earlier this month, according to the district.

She is no longer employed there, according to Superintendent Randy Smiley on Monday. Smiley said the district won’t be making any further comment on the matter.

The South Carolina State Board of Education gave Marsh an Order of Summary Suspension on March 16, according to disciplinary documents. Her educator certificate is suspended until due process is held, or it the matter is otherwise resolved.

Marsh has more than 17 years of experience as a teacher, according to the documents, and was a teacher for Florence School District Five at the time of her arrest.

Under state law, the board is allowed to suspend or revoke educator certificates for reasons such as unprofessional conduct, crime and “evident unfitness for position for which employed.” The documents cite all three reasons for the suspension.

News13 has reached out to Marsh’s lawyer for comment.

Earlier this month, 51-year-old Christopher Marsh was also arrested and charged by child abuse investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. He resigned as chair of the Florence School District Five Board of Trustees on March 3.

Investigators said that he sexually assaulted a child starting in 2015 and continuing through this February. He has been charged with six counts of varying degrees of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

They have both since been released from jail on bond.