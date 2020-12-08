Store clerk injured in armed robbery in Timmonsville

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A store clerk was injured in an armed robbery in Timmonsville Monday night, according to Chief Billy Brown with the Timmonsville Police Department.

The armed robbery happened at a store at 120 E. Main Street around 8:20 p.m., Brown said.

The store clerk sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The male suspect had a gun.

No other information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

