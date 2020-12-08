TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A store clerk was injured in an armed robbery in Timmonsville Monday night, according to Chief Billy Brown with the Timmonsville Police Department.
The armed robbery happened at a store at 120 E. Main Street around 8:20 p.m., Brown said.
The store clerk sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The male suspect had a gun.
No other information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST PEE DEE CRIME HEADLINES:
- Store clerk injured in armed robbery in Timmonsville
- Son of law enforcement officer released from jail on bond after Darlington County shooting
- Florence man arrested on sexual exploitation of minor charges
- One injured in shooting near Florence
- Darlington man sentenced to life for brother’s murder in 2011