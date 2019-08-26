Students charged, expelled after threats at Florence Co. schools

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Several students have been charged and expelled after threats at schools in Florence County.

On Monday, Florence County Sheriff William Barnes and Florence School District One Superintendent Dr. Richard O’Malley held a press conference at the district’s office in Florence.

News13’s Annie Mapp was at that press conference and reports that two juveniles were arrested for allegedly threatening a shooting at West Florence High School. One student was from West Florence High School. Both students have been charged.

On Monday morning, a bomb threat was made at South Florence High School, News13’s Annie Mapp also reports. A student has been charged in this case.

The three students involved in the incidents have been expelled.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office also reminded parents to monitor their child’s social media and cell phones.

