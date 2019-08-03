Sumter police arrest one in connection with Bowman Drive shooting, still looking for teen involved

Police arrested Kelvin Bell (left) Friday. De’Quan “Day Day” Stevens (right) is still wanted by police. (Sumter Police Department)

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – One man is in custody and a teen is still wanted in connection with an attempted armed robbery on Bowman Drive that left two dead.

Sumter police arrested Kelvin Bell, 33, of Sumter Friday in the Croswell area, according to a Sumter Police Department Facebook post. He is charged with two counts of murder.

Police are still looking for De’Quan Maurice Stevens, 17, of Sumter who is also charged with two counts of murder.

The shooting happened on July 25 just after 10 p.m. Officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 300 block of Bowman Drive. That’s where they found Diego Alonzo Teletor, 25, of Sumter shot and killed outside of a home.

Another man, Gregorio Zarate Chun, 46, of Sumter was also found shot. He was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey, where le later died.

Police ask anyone with more information about these individuals to contact law enforcement.