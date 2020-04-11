Suspect arrested after officer shot at faces over a dozen charges

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The man arrested after an officer in Florence was shot at Friday is facing several charges, booking records show.

Joshua Troy Henderson, 24, of Sumter was identified as the suspect in the incident and was booked into the Florence County Detention Center Friday.

Booking records show 13 charges in total, including four counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, weapon and drug-related charges, among others.

Florence Police attempted to make a traffic stop shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday after they saw a vehicle driving recklessly, Florence Police Spokesperson, Capt. Mike Brandt said. The suspect then fired a shot at an officer from inside the vehicle, authorities said Friday.

The driver drove down railroad tracks, and was involved in a crash before fleeing, Brandt said.

Here is a complete list of charges Henderson faces, according to jail records:

Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death, first offense

Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI, second offense

Weapons/ unlawful carrying of pistol

Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature (four counts)

Weapons/ possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Drugs/ distribute, sell, purchase, manufacture drug other than crack cocaine, or possession with intent to distribute near school

Drugs/ possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash, first offense

Drugs/ manufacture, possession of other substances in Sch. I,II,II or flunitrazepam or analogue, W.I.T.D., second offense

Drugs/ Trafficking in meth or cocaine base – 28 grams or more, but less than 100 grams, first offense

