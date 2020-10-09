Suspect identified in Florence County chase, crash that left 1 dead; 3 others charged

Tysnick Hoggard (top left), Salvadore Pizzuto (top right), Brian McCrea (bottom left), and Trevor McCray (bottom right) (Courtesy: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect involved in a Florence County chase and crash Wednesday that left one person dead has been identified and three other people have been charged.

Around 2:36 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were working an undercover operation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (BATFE) and attempted to stop a vehicle on US 52 (South Irby Street) in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the vehicle, Tysnick Hoggard, 28, of Middletown, Connecticut, didn’t stop and led deputies on a chase heading south.

Hoggard struck a 2013 Ford pickup, which was pushed across the median into oncoming traffic. The pickup then struck a cement truck.

The driver of the pickup died. The driver was identified as Derrick Bernard Brown, 38, of Lake City.

Hoggard is charged with reckless homicide, failure to stop for a blue light, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in meth, and other drug charges.

Three other people were also charged, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Trevor Demontai McCray, 21, of Lake City, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine, and trafficking in methamphetamine.

Salvadore Pizzuto, 27, of Middletown, Connecticut, was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, trafficking in cocaine base, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and trafficking in cocaine.

Deputies said Pizzuto attempted to run away but was apprehended.

Brian Oneal McCrea, 27, of Lake City, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine base, trafficking in cocaine, and trafficking in methamphetamine.

All four suspects are held in the Florence County Detention Center. All four were denied bond. Additional charges are possible.