Suspect identified in Hartsville Christmas night stabbing incident

Courtesy: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The suspect in a Christmas stabbing incident in Hartsville has been identified.

According to Lt. Mark Blair with the Hartsville Police Department, Jim Lewis Huggins has been charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature in the case.

Lt. Blair said Huggins and a woman were fighting when they started cutting each other with knives. He said the incident happened at the Swift Creek Apartments around 9:45 p.m.

Huggins was taken to the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center after he was treated for his injuries.

