Suspect wanted in murder of J.W. Bailey

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect wanted in connection to the murder of J.W. Bailey in his grocery store.

According to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, William Latavion Mason, 20, of Dillon is wanted for one charge of murder in connection to the death of J.W. Bailey.

Anyone has any information on the whereabouts of William Latavion Mason you are asked to call the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432, Central Dispatch at 843-841-3707 or your local law enforcement agency

J.W. Bailey

Bailey was killed during an apparent robbery at his grocery store on December 12. Baily was 77-years-old and previously served as a firefighter. His son Keith Bailey serves as the Fire Chief for the city of Dillon.

The family confirmed to News13 Bailey wasn’t supposed to work that night, but was filling in for another employee.