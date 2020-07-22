Suspect in 2016 Dillon Co. murder awaiting new competency evaluation after escape from Upstate facility

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect in a 2016 murder in Dillon County is awaiting a new competency evaluation after escaping from an Upstate facility, according to Assistant Solicitor of the Fourth Judicial Court Shipp Daniel.

Donovan Lewis was charged with murder, attempted murder and grand larceny in 2016 in Dillon County. Lewis underwent four competency evaluations and was found to be incompetent to stand trial, Daniel said.

Daniel said after that, he did not dismiss the charges, hoping one day he would be competent to stand trial, and issued a bond order to allow the South Carolina Department of Mental Health (DMH) to get him treatment.

The DMH put him in its forensic hospital for treatment and was then moved to an Upstate facility, Daniel said.

Daniel got a call last week from DMH telling him Lewis walked away from the facility. Two days later, Lewis turned himself in to the DMH forensic hospital in Colombia, Daniel said.

Since charges were not dropped, Lewis was in violation of the bond order. Lewis is now in the Dillon County Detention Center awaiting a new competency evaluation.

Daniel said if Lewis is found to be competent, he will prosecute him. If not, he will sign another probate order giving DMH the authority to treat him.