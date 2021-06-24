Suspect in 2018 murder of Florence County 12-year-old released from jail on bond

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect in a 2018 murder of a 12-year-old in Florence County was released Wednesday from jail on bond, according to booking records.

Michael Christian Barclay, 34, of Timmonsville, was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $175,000 surety bond after spending 921 days in jail, according to booking records.

Barclay was one of three people arrested in the 2018 death of a 12-year-old girl in Timmonsville. Demonta Kabora Hickson and Jimmy Lee Hampton, Jr. were also arrested in the case. Investigators said Barclay shot the 12-year-old as she was running for cover.

Barclay is facing a murder charge.