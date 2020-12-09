Suspect in August Florence County manhunt arrested for allegedly stealing car

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect in an August Florence County manhunt was arrested again for allegedly stealing a car, according to deputies.

A woman reported her car stolen in April after lending it to her son and not having the car back after three weeks, deputies said.

It was later discovered shortly after that the car was stolen by Timothy Wayne Beasley and he was arrested Sept. 23, according to an incident report given to News13 Tuesday.

Beasley was previously arrested after a days-long manhunt in Florence County in August. In 2019, he also allegedly stole packages from homes in Florence County.

Beasley was booked into W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center and is still there as of Tuesday night.