Suspect in Darlington County officer-involved shooting charged

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect has been charged in an officer-involved shooting Thursday in Darlington County, according to deputies.

Deputies said Thomas Lewis is charged with third-degree criminal domestic violence, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Lewis is held in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

The shooting happened on Traxler Street, according to SLED.

No deputies were injured in the shooting, but one deputy sustained minor injuries from a traffic collision when the suspect fled the scene, according to deputies.

According to SLED, deputies were serving an arrest warrant when a confrontation happened, resulting in the male suspect being shot. A second person was also shot. Both people were taken to the hospital.

The deputy will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.