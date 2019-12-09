Suspect in deadly shooting at Florence County mobile home park denied bond

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The suspect in a deadly shooting a Florence County mobile home park has been denied bond.

Bond was denied for Kahlil Shyheim Williams, 17, over the weekend, according to the Florence County Detention Center.

News13 previously reported that authorities responded to the Country Squire Mobile Home Park in Florence Friday night for a shooting,

Chief Deputy Glen Kirby, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, told News13 Williams shot his mother’s boyfriend Friday. Williams was arrested on one charge of murder.

Khalil Shyheim Williams (courtesy: Florence County Detention Center)

The Florence County Coroner’s Office identified the victim in the shooting as Antonio Bacote, 44.

An autopsy will be performed Monday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

LATEST HEADLINES: