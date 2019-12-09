FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The suspect in a deadly shooting a Florence County mobile home park has been denied bond.
Bond was denied for Kahlil Shyheim Williams, 17, over the weekend, according to the Florence County Detention Center.
News13 previously reported that authorities responded to the Country Squire Mobile Home Park in Florence Friday night for a shooting,
Chief Deputy Glen Kirby, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, told News13 Williams shot his mother’s boyfriend Friday. Williams was arrested on one charge of murder.
The Florence County Coroner’s Office identified the victim in the shooting as Antonio Bacote, 44.
An autopsy will be performed Monday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Suspect in deadly shooting at Florence County mobile home park denied bond
- WATCH LIVE: Trump impeachment hearings and analysis as committee vote nears
- Child dies after accident at SC Christmas parade, family says
- Doctors in our area treat children for RSV
- World Anti-Doping Agency imposes 4-year ban on Russia, includes 2020 Tokyo Olympics