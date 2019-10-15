Suspect in exchange of gunfire with Florence officers denied bond

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW)- Bond has been denied for the suspect in an exchange of gunfire with Florence officers.

Frederick Whitley appeared in court of Tuesday afternoon, where bond was denied.

News13 was at Whitley’s hearing.

Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler previously told News13 that Whitley and officers exchanged gunfire. Officers were serving a warrant for Whitley for possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine Monday evening at around 5:30. Whitley was also wanted for an outstanding General Sessions bench warrant for drug charges.

Chief Heidler said there were no injuries and that Whitley surrendered to officers.

Three officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

Five officers were shot at in the incident, three of whom returned fire.

SLED has been called in to investigate the incident.