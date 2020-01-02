Suspect in Marion County homicide case denied bond

MARION, SC (WBTW) – According to Marion Police Chief Mike Bethea, David Melvin Graves appeared in court Thursday morning where a judge denied him bond.

Graves was arrested Monday afternoon in connection to a homicide investigation where one woman was killed, according to Chief Bethea. He’s been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence.

Deputy Marion County Coroner Jim Gray identified the woman as Wanda Jean Lewis Reaves, 38, of Mullins.

Police responded to Pat Mar Square in Mullins around 11 p.m. Sunday, Gray said. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Mullins Police Chief Mike Bethea told News13 the incident was a stabbing.