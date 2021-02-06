Timmonsville man arrested in Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Investigators with the Florence County Sherrif’s Office have arrested a suspect in the early morning homicide on Cale Yarborough Highway.

Aundray Sumter, age 41, of Timmonsville, has been charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to officials.

According to Investigators, Sumter shot the victim at a residence on the 1000 block of Cale Yarborough Highway following a verbal altercation.

Sumter was taken into custody with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.

He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing before a circuit court judge.

