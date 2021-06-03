Suspect wanted after woman shot through window in Dillon County last month

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect is wanted after a woman was shot through a window May 16 in Dillon County, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.
Lacedrick Rasheed Davis, 22, is wanted on charges of discharging a firearm into a dwelling and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to deputies.
The woman was shot at a home on East Dargan Street in Dillon.
She was hit by a bullet that came through a window and was taken to McCleod Hospital in Dillon and later transferred to McLeod Regional Medical Center Florence.
The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office couldn’t provide an update on the victim’s condition at this time.
News13 is tracking the shootings of 2021. Shootings are listed even if no one was injured in the incident. Fatal shootings are marked in red. Non-fatal shootings are marked in blue. Click on a marker for more details about a shooting. For some shootings, a specific address was not provided by police, and the marker will show a city center or an approximate area as the location of the incident. Some markers are extremely close together and have to be zoomed in on in order to be distinguished from each other. The map is updated daily with the most recent information.