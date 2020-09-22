Suspect wanted for May shooting in Florence arrested without incident

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect wanted for a shooting in Florence in May was arrested without incident Tuesday, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with Florence Police Department.

Brandt said the Florence Police Department Special Investigations Unit and Florence County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team arrested Johnathan Calvin James Weeks in the 1800 block of West Lucas Street.

Weeks was wanted for a shooting that happened May 19 on South Church Street. One person was injured in the shooting.

Weeks is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, criminal conspiracy, and grand larceny.

Another suspect was previously arrested.