Suspect wanted in January convenience store robbery taken into custody

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The suspect wanted for armed robbery of a convenience store in January was taken into custody Friday, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Kingyatti Keon Brown was taken into custody on North McQueen Street after an anonymous tip, deputies said.

Brown was wanted in connection with the armed robbery of Suzie Q’s convenience store in January, where he is accused of pointing a gun at the cashier and taking money.

In-store surveillance captured the incident as well as the image of Brown.

Store personnel were able to identify Brown, who was a regular customer, according to investigators.