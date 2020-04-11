Suspect was in altercation before attempted traffic stop, Florence police say

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department has released additional details about Friday’s attempted traffic stop that reportedly ended with shots being fired from the vehicle and the suspect later abandoning it.

Joshua Troy Henderson, 24, of Sumter was identified by police as the suspect in the incident and was booked into the Florence County Detention Center Friday.

Booking records show several charges, including four counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, weapon and drug-related charges, among others.

Police say a Florence police officer tried to stop a reckless driver in the 1200 block of South Irby Street around 3:38 p.m. Friday. The vehicle failed to stop and shots were fired from the vehicle, according to Florence PD.

That’s when Henderson allegedly drove north on the railroad tracks from James Jones Boulevard. Police say he abandoned it on the tracks near National Cemetery Road after a collision.

Florence police and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Canine Tracking Unit conducted an extensive search of the area.

During a search of the abandoned vehicle, authorities say they uncovered suspected methamphetamine and suspected heroin along with suspected marijuana and several guns.

Before the attempted traffic stop, officers say Henderson was involved in an altercation on Cherokee Road. Police say he allegedly hit one of three victims with a pistol, before intentionally driving his vehicle into another that the three victims were in.

Henderson has been charged with four counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carry a handgun, trafficking in methamphetamine-second offense, possession with intent to distribute heroin- second offense, possession with intent to distribute in proximity of a park, simple possession of marijuana, and failure to stop for blue lights.

The incident is still under investigation and additional charges are expected, according to police. Count on News13 for updates.

Latest Headlines