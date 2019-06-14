Suspects arrested after stealing car, shooting at victim

Police in Lake City have arrested two people for stealing a car and shooting at the victim early Friday morning.

According to a press release for Lake City police, the incident happened just before 2 a.m. on Highway 52 near Deep River. The victim had called the police saying that they had heard their truck starting up in their driveway and saw a person driving off in the truck.

A family friend called dispatch saying they saw the stolen truck and were following suspects. They told dispatch that the suspects started shooting at them.

An officer spotted the car and tried to pull them over. The suspects wrecked the car into a ditch and ran from officers.

With assistance from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Lake City officers arrested 18-year-old Arthur Harris. Harris is charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and assault -aggravated attempted murder.

Officers also arrested a 15-year-old in the case who is charged with grand larceny and being taken to DJJ in Columbia.