Suspects wanted in Florence ATM robbery

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Police Department is looking for help to identify suspects in an ATM robbery early Saturday morning.

Police say that the robbery happened around 2:45 a.m. at the Anderson Brother Bank on S. Cashua Drive.

Police say that a piece of heavy machinery was stolen from a nearby construction site to remove the ATM from its foundation. The stolen machinery was found in a nearby lot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jacantey@cityofflorence.com.