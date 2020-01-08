Suspended Florence Co. Sheriff Kenney Boone pleads guilty to misconduct, embezzlement

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – Suspended Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone pleaded guilty to misconduct in office and embezzlement charges during a court appearance Wednesday.

Boone’s appearance started at 11 a.m. in a Sumter County courtroom. News13 had a crew in the courtroom for the hearing.

Chief Deputy Glen Kirby, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, released the following statement to News13:

“Today a very sad chapter for Florence County comes to an end. We pray for Boone and his family and as the new chapter begins, we look forward to meeting the challenge of rebuilding and re-earning the confidence and trust of Florence County.” Chief Deputy Glen Kirby, Florence County Sheriff’s Office

In November 2019, News13 reported that a grand jury returned additional indictments against Boone for one charge of misconduct in office and three counts of campaign ethics violations. This was in addition to the one count of misconduct in office and two counts of embezzlement Boone was charged with in May 2019.

The new indictments alleged that Boone received campaign contributions and failed to put them in his campaign account or keep any record of their use and converted them to his personal use.

The misconduct offense is a common law misdemeanor, punishable by up to ten years in prison. The ethics violations are statutory misdemeanors punishable by up to one year in prison and a fine no less than $5,000 and not more than five hundred percent of the amount of contributions that should have been reported.

Judge DeAndrea Benjamin released Boone on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond, concurrent with his previous bond, in November 2019.

News13 previously reported that a trial for Boone would begin on January 20.

In May 2019, we reported that Boone would be removed from state Criminal Justice Academy documentation as head of the sheriff’s office.

In April 2019, Boone was given a $50,000 bail and placed on house arrest during a bond hearing. Boone’s house arrested was lifted in early May 2019.

