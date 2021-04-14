Suspended lifted for Marion County deputy after being found not guilty for animal cruelty

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy is no longer suspended after being found not guilty for animal cruelty.

Deputy Greg Pike was cited under a city ordinance, according to the Marion Police Department. According to a police report, a dog was found on March 25 locked in a room of a foreclosed home on Oliver Street in Marion.

Sheriff Brian Wallace told News13 on Wednesday that Pike’s suspension had been lifted.

A statement from Pike’s attorney said that an expert testified and said the dog was not malnourished and was well taken care of. The expert also said the rabies shot was expired by two weeks, which wouldn’t cause illness to the dog.

Pike’s record was exonerated, according to the attorney.

Pike has been with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office since 2012 and has a clean law enforcement history. He worked with the Mullins Police Department from 2006 until 2012.