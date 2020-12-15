Teen sent to hospital after being hit with boulder thrown over Florence overpass

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — A teen was sent to the hospital unconscious Thursday evening after being hit with debris thrown over an overpass, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Two young juveniles were throwing rocks and fruit off the East McIver Road overpass in Florence, according to an incident report.

The items struck at least three cars, according to the report. One car’s windshield was hit by a rock, a second vehicle had damage to its roof and the third was hit by a boulder that went through its windshield and struck a teenage boy in the face.

The children were not found at the scene, according to the report. They are being south for vandalism/assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

