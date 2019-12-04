Teen to be tried as adult in Florence armed robbery of newspaper carrier

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Darlington teen will be tried as an adult on charges of armed robbery and accessory after the fact.

Adron Agbo was transferred from juvenile detention to the Florence County Detention Center on Tuesday after he turned 17. He was arrested along with two other juveniles and an adult suspect in December 2018.

Agbo was arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a newspaper carrier on West Sumter St. in Florence. He was one of three juveniles in a silver truck who dropped off and then picked up the accused suspect in the crime, Jakell Rashaan Jones, according to police.

Florence police say Agbo was in the truck that dropped off Jones, who then approached the newspaper carrier with a gun and took his wallet, cell phone and car. Jones eventually abandoned the victim’s car and was later picked up by Agbo and the other juveniles in the truck, according to police.

Jaell Rashaan Jones

(source: Florence County Detention Center)

Agbo remains in jail on a $75,000 surety bond. He is charged with robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon and accessory after the fact to felony a, b, c or murder.