Teenager shot, killed in shooting near Hartsville, coroner says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A teenager was shot and killed Tuesday night in a shooting near Hartsville, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

A teenage boy from Hartsville was killed in the shooting that happened at about 8 p.m. on Clearview Drive just outside of Hartsville, Hardee said. The person’s name has not been released.

Hardee said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available. This is the second deadly shooting Tuesday evening in Darlington County and the third homicide in the county in the past two days.

