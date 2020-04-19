Three arrested in Darlington County murder as authorities seek fourth suspect: sheriff’s office

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Deputies in Darlington County have made three arrests in connection with an armed robbery and murder earlier this month, authorities say, as they search for a fourth suspect.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Tyneshia Jhane Price, 25, of Hartsville, Devon Demarco Rembert, 19, of Hartsville and Nelson Hawkins, 51, of Darlington.

The arrests are in connection with the armed robbery and murder of Willie Jackson on April 9, the DCSO says.

Price and Rembert are charged with murder and armed robbery, while Hawkins is charged with accessory before the fact to a felony, the sheriff’s office says.

Rembert also has two other pending charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for the April 2018 murder of a Lamar man, according to a news release. He was released on bond in March 2020 for those charges.

News13 reported April 9 that Darlington County deputies were investigating a homicide on Old Timers Court in the Oates community. That’s where authorities said they found one person dead inside a home.

Darlington County Coroner, J. Todd Hardee, later identified the victim as Willie Ray Jackson, of Lamar.

Authorities are still searching for Jelonta Chavon Bacote, 27, of Darlington who is wanted for murder and armed robbery.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Bacote, you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843)398-4920, 911 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com.

You can also submit tips through a mobile app; text “DCSO” to 95577 for a link to download. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

Latest Headlines