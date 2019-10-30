Three people charged after fight in restaurant parking lot in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Three people have been charged after a fight in the parking lot of a Florence restaurant sent one person the hospital.

According to the Florence Police Department, the incident happened Sunday at the Moe’s Southwest Grill on Hoffmeyer Road. When officers arrived at the scene they saw two men, identified as Pierrence Jaquan McCoy and Javarcus Dashun Gillespie, walking toward a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers then saw McCoy hand a pistol to a man in the car, later identified as Quinton Webb.

Police say all three men were detained as they investigated. The victim was located on the ground behind the restaurant and was taken to the hospital by EMS.

According to Florence Police, McCoy and Gillespie were allegedly fighting inside the car Webb was driving. Webb stopped the car at the Moe’s and the two continued to fight in the parking lot. The victim then allegedly approached the two and began to instigate the fight further. McCoy and Gillespie then reportedly assaulted the victim.

McCoy was charged with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. He has been released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

Gillespie was charged with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. He has been released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

Webb was charged with Unlawful Carry of a Pistol. He was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a Personal Recognizance Bond.