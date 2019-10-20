Three recovering after man slashes them with box cutter at Florence Co. party

SCRANTON AREA, SC (WBTW) – A man is behind bars Sunday after getting disorderly at a party and slashing three people with a box cutter.

Daniel Browder, 37, of Coward, faces several charges- including attempted murder and assault and battery third degree.

Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office tells News13 the whole incident happened around 3:30 Sunday morning at a Scranton area party in a field on Trifalia Road.

That’s where Browder started shooting a gun, and later, a pistol across the field. When someone tackled Browder to get the pistol out of his hands, he pulled out a box cutter.

Browder hurt three people with the box cutter. Chief Kirby says he struck a major artery on one of the victims, who nearly bled out. First-responders were able to get all three to an area hospital.

Browder fled the scene, but deputies found him later on.

One victim has since been released from the hospital, but the other two are still being treated. No word on their condition.

Browder is being held at the Florence County Detention Center and is expected to face a judge for a bond hearing Monday.

Count on News13 for updates.