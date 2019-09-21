Three released from hospital following Lake City club shooting

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – All three victims in the shooting that happened at a Lake City club have been released from the hospital.

The shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. Friday at Mary’s Club on Highway 52, Lake City police spokesperson Amy Pringle said in a press release.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office assisted Lake City police in responding.

Authorities continue to investigate.

