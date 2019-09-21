Three shot at Pee Dee nightclub; Authorities investigating

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Three people are hurt after being shot at a nightclub in Lake City.

Lake City police spokesperson Amy Pringle tells News13 three people are being treated at an area hospital after being shot at Mary’s Club on Highway 52.

Their conditions are still unclear at this point.

The incident happened at some point Friday night.

Pringle says police are investigating the incident.

Count on News13 to bring you updates as we learn more