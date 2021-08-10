Timmonsville man accused of intentionally setting 2 fires at a home, deputies say

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Timmonsville man is accused of intentionally setting two fires at a home, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Rembert Charlie Singletary, 45, of Timmonsville, was arrested Monday and charged with third-degree arson.

Singletary is accused of setting two separate fires Friday at a home on Clyde McGee Road in Timmonsville while no one was at home, Nunn said.

According to investigators, only personal property was destroyed.

Singletary is held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $3,000 bond, according to Nunn.