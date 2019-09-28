Timmonsville man arrested after hitting woman with gun, demanding her purse

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Timmonsville man is in custody after hitting a woman with a gun and demanding she give him her purse.

Jamale Harrison Graham is being held at the Florence County Detention Center and is charged with assault and battery and armed robbery.

The incident happened Tuesday on Irby Street in Florence, according to a press release from Florence police.

After Graham struck the woman several times, she was taken to a local hospital. Graham was able to get away.

By Thursday, officers found him and took him into custody.

No word yet on how the victim is doing.