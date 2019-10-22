Timmonsville man arrested after investigators find stolen motorcycle, guns, other items in wooded area

TIMMONSVILLE, SC AREA (WBTW) – A Timmonsville man has been arrested after investigators found several reportedly stolen items in a wooded area.

Joey Alan Norris, Jr., 35, of Timmonsville, was arrested Friday “for a string of thefts that spanned several counties,” the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators allege that Norris “knowingly possessed stolen property” from Marion, Florence, and Sumter counties.

Investigators found numerous items in a wooded area off of Oates Highway near Weaver Street. These items included:

an enclosed trailer

a motorcycle

a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche

a camper

a shotgun and rifle

Honda four-wheeler

Norris has been charged with:

two counts of receiving stolen goods value $10,000 or more

two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

two counts of receiving stolen goods value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Norris is in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center pending an $81,000 bond.

LATEST HEADLINES: