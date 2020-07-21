Timmonsville man charged in Monday evening shooting

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Timmonsville man was charged in connection with a Monday evening shooting in Timmonsville.

The shooting happened Monday evening on Smith Street (Hwy 76) near Honda Way. One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Dashon Torrell Barr, 21, of Timmonsville, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and failure to stop for blue lights, according to booking records.

Barr is held in the Florence County Detention Center. No bail was listed.