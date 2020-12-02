Timmonsville man charged in shooting that left innocent bystander injured

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Timmonsville man was charged in connection with a shooting that left an innocent bystander injured, according to Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown.

The shooting happened Nov. 6 on Main Street and Brockington Street, Brown said.

Marcus Dre’Quan Bolton, 21, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

The condition of the person who was shot is unknown.

Bolton was previously arrested in March 2019 on three counts of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at people because of a fight over his girlfriend. In 2017, he was arrested for allegedly beating someone with a tire iron.

More arrests are expected to be made, according to Brown.