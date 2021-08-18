Timmonsville man charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 36-year-old woman in October 2020

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Timmonsville man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the October 2020 shooting death of a 36-year-old woman at a nightclub in Darlington County.

Jeffery Raekwon Baker Jr., who is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, is in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. He was arrested and booked into the jail Tuesday evening, according to online jail records.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim, Quantisha Thomas, was shot multiple times on Oct. 10, 2020, at a nightclub on Davis Street in Lamar. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said she died at the scene after Baker fired several shots from a semi-automatic handgun.

Authorities have not released any additional information about their investigation, including what led them to arrest and charge Baker in the shooting.

“Unfortunately, we cannot release any other information related to this case at this time,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release on Wednesday. “This is still an ongoing investigation, and the release of such information may hinder the investigation and or prosecution of the case as well as may allow any defendants and co-defendants if any to evade law enforcement.”

